NMRC Hosts Tour for USNA Midshipmen

Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) hosted 14 midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy on April 24, for a tour of NMRC’s facilities and capabilities.





NMRC staff and leadership briefed the midshipmen, all recently accepted into medical school, on the command’s labs, operations and opportunities to help them better understand Navy Medicine capabilities, and to prepare them to begin their careers as the future generation of Navy Medicine officers.





“At NMRC we don’t just do research for the Navy, we develop the medical minds of tomorrow that will lead Navy Medicine and research in the future operational environments,” said Cmdr. Rhonda Lizewski, deputy science director with NMRC. “We had the opportunity to demonstrate to senior midshipmen that are accepted to medical school how we integrate the operational needs of the Navy with cutting-edge research and development that is uniquely tailored to support the Navy and Marine Corps warfighting team.”





NMRC engages with academia regularly, fostering interest in U.S. Navy career opportunities to recruit and retain critical medical support personnel. The command also routinely hosts tours of its scientific spaces to showcase NMRC’s unique capabilities and contributions to the Navy mission.





“This experience was different because I get to see the research side of things and how research works with the operational navy,” said midshipman 1st class Daba Fofana, a future Medical Corps officer. “As a future physician, it is helpful to know all sides of medicine. It gives us a more holistic view of what our impact will be when we choose our specialties after medical school.”





In reaching out to students and recent graduates, NMRC can increase interest in Navy and Military Medicine fields critical to military readiness, such as microbiology, entomology, physiology and virology. By introducing potential candidates and interested minds to NMRC’s mission, it is helping to grow the future U.S. Navy workforce to ensure warfighter health and lethality.





NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology.