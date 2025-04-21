Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. SOCOM "Bring your kid to work day" [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. SOCOM &quot;Bring your kid to work day&quot;

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Michael Bottoms  

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Children participate in U.S. Special Operations Command's Bring Your Kid to Work Day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 24, 2025. The event, held in conjunction with the Department of Defense’s “For a New Generation” focus, included physical training sessions, discovered some innovative tech and warfighter equipment demos, and learned a bit about what their parents do supporting the 70,000 people in the special operations enterprise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 13:26
    Photo ID: 8994505
    VIRIN: 250424-O-YT673-2328
    Resolution: 4019x2679
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. SOCOM "Bring your kid to work day" [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Bottoms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. SOCOM &quot;Take your kid to work day&quot;
    U.S. SOCOM &quot;Bring your kid to work day&quot;
    U.S. SOCOM &quot;Bring your kid to work day&quot;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOCOM
    Next Generation
    Bring your kid to work

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download