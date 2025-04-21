Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. SOCOM "Take your kid to work day" [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. SOCOM &quot;Take your kid to work day&quot;

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Cutler Brice 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Powell, assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command, participates in a scavenger hunt with his child during U.S. SOCOM’s Bring Your Kid to Work Day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 24, 2025. The event, held in conjunction with the Department of Defense’s “For a New Generation” focus, included physical training sessions, discovered some innovative tech and warfighter equipment demos, and learned a bit about what their parents do supporting the 70,000 people in the special operations enterprise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 13:26
    Photo ID: 8994502
    VIRIN: 250424-M-SK635-2678
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 294.9 KB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. SOCOM "Take your kid to work day" [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Cutler Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. SOCOM &quot;Take your kid to work day&quot;
    U.S. SOCOM &quot;Bring your kid to work day&quot;
    U.S. SOCOM &quot;Bring your kid to work day&quot;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOCOM
    next generation
    Bring your kid to work

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download