U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commanding general of U.S. Special Operations Command, meets with children of headquarters personnel during U.S. SOCOM’s Bring Your Kid to Work Day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 24, 2025. The event, held in conjunction with the Department of Defense’s “For a New Generation” focus, included physical training sessions, discovered some innovative tech and warfighter equipment demos, and learned a bit about what their parents do supporting the 70,000 people in the special operations enterprise.