Grey Knights and Totems Conduct Aircraft Inspection

Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Danny Rios, assigned to the ‘Totems’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 69, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Ismileyna Valles, assigned to the ‘Grey Knights’ of VP-46, conduct maintenance on the wing of a P-8A Poseidon as part of a routine aircraft inspection at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, April 23, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)