Grey Knights and Totems Conduct Aircraft Inspection

Aviation Structural Mechanic - Safety Equipment 2nd Class Jonah Sharp, assigned to the ‘Grey Knights’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, conducts maintenance on a P-8A Poseidon as part of a routine aircraft inspection at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, April 23, 2025. VP-46 and the ‘Totems’ of VP-69 are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)
