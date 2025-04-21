Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grey Knights and Totems Conduct Aircraft Inspection [Image 5 of 6]

    Grey Knights and Totems Conduct Aircraft Inspection

    KEFLAVÍK, ICELAND

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Danny Rios, assigned to the ‘Totems’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 69, conducts maintenance on a P-8A Poseidon as part of a routine aircraft inspection at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, April 23, 2025. VP-69 and the ‘Grey Knights’ of VP-46 are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 13:02
    Photo ID: 8994492
    VIRIN: 250423-N-AN659-1034
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: KEFLAVÍK, IS
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grey Knights and Totems Conduct Aircraft Inspection [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aircraft Maintenance
    readiness
    aircraft inspection
    VP-69
    VP-46
    P-8A Poseidon

