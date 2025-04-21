Grey Knights and Totems Conduct Aircraft Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Danny Rios, assigned to the ‘Totems’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 69, conducts maintenance on a P-8A Poseidon as part of a routine aircraft inspection at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, April 23, 2025. VP-69 and the ‘Grey Knights’ of VP-46 are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)