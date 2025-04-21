Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surface Reserve Leadership Training Symposium 2025 [Image 5 of 5]

    Surface Reserve Leadership Training Symposium 2025

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelby Sanders 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Rear Adm. Ted LeClair, deputy commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers opening remarks at the Surface Reserve Leadership Training Symposium at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, April 25, 2025. The symposium provides surface force reserve component leaders an opportunity to discuss the Navy's current and future needs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 13:00
    Photo ID: 8994472
    VIRIN: 250425-N-KL617-1028
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface Reserve Leadership Training Symposium 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    command
    lcs
    destroyer
    cruiser
    surface force

