Surface Reserve Leadership Training Symposium 2025

Rear Adm. Ted LeClair, deputy commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers opening remarks at the Surface Reserve Leadership Training Symposium at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, April 25, 2025. The symposium provides surface force reserve component leaders an opportunity to discuss the Navy's current and future needs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)