U.S. Coast Guard Marine Science Technicians 3rd Class Teagan Hodge and Armani Abiertas, assigned to Sector New York, inspect a row of containers at Red Hook Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2025. Armed with wire cutters and a sledgehammer, they assist in a routine inspection to maintain port security. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)