Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Marine Science Technicians 3rd Class Teagan Hodge and Armani Abiertas, assigned to Sector New York, walk through a row of containers holding wire cutters and a sledgehammer to assist in a routine inspection at Red Hook Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2025. Their role supports safety and security measures in maritime operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)