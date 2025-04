Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Marine Science Technician 3rd Class Teagan Hodge, assigned to Sector New York, prepares for a container inspection alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Red Hook Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2025. These inspections support interagency efforts to detect and deter illegal or unsafe shipments. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)