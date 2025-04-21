Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2 [Image 3 of 3]

    CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2

    DJIBOUTI

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A U.S. Marine MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft pilot assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, leads a discussion on casualty evacuation with Djiboutian Coast Guard members at Camp Doraleh, Djibouti, April 16, 2025. CJTF-HOA personnel regularly participate in knowledge exchanges with Djiboutian forces, bolstering interoperability with the host nation to ensure enduring security within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    AFRICOM
    Interoperability
    CJTF-HOA
    OneTeam
    Bull Shark

