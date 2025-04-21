CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft pilot assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, leads a discussion on casualty evacuation with Djiboutian Coast Guard members at Camp Doraleh, Djibouti, April 16, 2025. CJTF-HOA personnel regularly participate in knowledge exchanges with Djiboutian forces, bolstering interoperability with the host nation to ensure enduring security within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)