    CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2 [Image 2 of 3]

    CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2

    DJIBOUTI

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Associator teach a search and seizure class to Djiboutian Coast Guard members at Camp Doraleh, Djibouti, April 16, 2025. Knowledge exchanges enhance interoperability with Djiboutian partner forces, bolstering defense capabilities for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

