CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Richard Camarote, right, East Africa Response Force member assigned to Task Force Associator, oversees a search and seizure exercise with Djiboutian Coast Guard members at Camp Doraleh, Djibouti, April 16, 2025. Knowledge exchanges between Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, Camp Lemmonier, and Djiboutian military forces ensure a common mastery level necessary to prepare for Bull Shark 25-2, a multinational, biannual exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)