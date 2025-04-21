CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2

U.S. Army Spc. Richard Camarote, right, East Africa Response Force member assigned to Task Force Associator, oversees a search and seizure exercise with Djiboutian Coast Guard members at Camp Doraleh, Djibouti, April 16, 2025. Knowledge exchanges between Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, Camp Lemmonier, and Djiboutian military forces ensure a common mastery level necessary to prepare for Bull Shark 25-2, a multinational, biannual exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 07:19
|Photo ID:
|8993484
|VIRIN:
|250416-F-YT894-1038
|Resolution:
|3625x2417
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
