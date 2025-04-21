Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2

    CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2

    DJIBOUTI

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Spc. Richard Camarote, right, East Africa Response Force member assigned to Task Force Associator, oversees a search and seizure exercise with Djiboutian Coast Guard members at Camp Doraleh, Djibouti, April 16, 2025. Knowledge exchanges between Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, Camp Lemmonier, and Djiboutian military forces ensure a common mastery level necessary to prepare for Bull Shark 25-2, a multinational, biannual exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

