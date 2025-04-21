CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Associator demonstrate search and seizure procedures in preparation for exercise Bull Shark at Camp Doraleh, Djibouti, April 16, 2025. The academics week provided familiarization on key tasks needed to successfully execute Bull Shark 25-2, a multinational, biannual readiness exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)