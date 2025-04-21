Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2 [Image 1 of 3]

    CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2

    DJIBOUTI

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to Task Force Associator, alongside a Djiboutian Coast Guard member practices hand signals during a search and seizure demonstration at Camp Doraleh, Djibouti, April 16, 2025. Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa personnel regularly participate in knowledge exchanges with Djiboutian forces, bolstering interoperability with the host nation while ensuring enduring security within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    AFRICOM
    Interoperability
    CJTF-HOA
    OneTeam
    Bull Shark

