CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2

A U.S. Soldier assigned to Task Force Associator, alongside a Djiboutian Coast Guard member practices hand signals during a search and seizure demonstration at Camp Doraleh, Djibouti, April 16, 2025. Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa personnel regularly participate in knowledge exchanges with Djiboutian forces, bolstering interoperability with the host nation while ensuring enduring security within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 07:19
|Photo ID:
|8993474
|VIRIN:
|250416-F-SH233-1321
|Resolution:
|6614x4409
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
