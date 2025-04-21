CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to Task Force Associator, alongside a Djiboutian Coast Guard member practices hand signals during a search and seizure demonstration at Camp Doraleh, Djibouti, April 16, 2025. Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa personnel regularly participate in knowledge exchanges with Djiboutian forces, bolstering interoperability with the host nation while ensuring enduring security within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)