CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2

A Djiboutian Coast Guard member observes a search and seizure demonstration during academics week as part of exercise Bull Shark at Camp Doraleh, Djibouti, April 16, 2025. Academics week provides familiarization on key tasks needed to successfully execute exercise Bull Shark 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)