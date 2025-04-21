Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2 [Image 2 of 3]

    CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2

    DJIBOUTI

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A Djiboutian Coast Guard member observes a search and seizure demonstration during academics week as part of exercise Bull Shark at Camp Doraleh, Djibouti, April 16, 2025. Academics week provides familiarization on key tasks needed to successfully execute exercise Bull Shark 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    AFRICOM
    Interoperability
    CJTF-HOA
    OneTeam
    Bull Shark

