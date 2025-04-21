NSA Souda Bay celebrates Month of the Military Child

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 4, 2025) From the left, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Command Ombudsman Kristine Wersching, Karen Ortega, Sarah Vail, NSA Souda Bay Command Master Chief Rafael Barney and NSA Souda Bay Command Ombudsman Despina Beck, pose for a group photo during a visit to the Mavromatakis Private School for a ceremony for the Month of the Military Child on April 4, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Kostas Fantaousakis)