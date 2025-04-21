NSA Souda Bay celebrates Month of the Military Child

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 4, 2025) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, speak at the Mavromataki and Theodoropoulos Private Schools of Chania to show their appreciation of our military children’s resiliency during a ceremony for the Month of the Military Child on April 4, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Kostas Fantaousakis)