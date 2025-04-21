Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 2 of 5]

    NSA Souda Bay celebrates Month of the Military Child

    GREECE

    04.04.2025

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 4, 2025) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, speak at the Mavromataki and Theodoropoulos Private Schools of Chania to show their appreciation of our military children’s resiliency during a ceremony for the Month of the Military Child on April 4, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Kostas Fantaousakis)

    This work, NSA Souda Bay celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 5 of 5], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

