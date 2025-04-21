Exercise Amaranth Beret 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Right, Italian Army paratrooper Cpt. Francesco Barra, commander of the 5th Company of the 187th Reggimento Paracadutisti Folgore, briefs Right, Italian Army paratrooper Cpt. Francesco Barra, commander of the 5th Company of the 187th Reggimento Paracadutisti Folgore, briefs U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, on the rules of the shooting competition at “Lustrissimi” Italian training area, firing range , as part of the Amaranth Bereth 2025 exercise, Livorno, Italy, on April 17, 2025. The two units conduct a series of tactical activities to improve interoperability capabilities between allied units. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance (US Army photo by Elena Baladelli)