    Exercise Amaranth Beret 2025 [Image 47 of 57]

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade and Italian Army paratroopers assigned to the 187th Reggimento Paracadutisti Folgore, during the Exercise Amaranth Bereth 2025, at Valle Ugione Italian training area, Livorno, Italy, Apr. 16, 2025. The two units conduct a series of tactical field activities in order to improve interoperability capabilities between allied units. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Folgore
    7th ATC TSC
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    Exercise Amaranth Beret

