Exercise Amaranth Beret 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade and Italian Army paratroopers assigned to the 187th Reggimento Paracadutisti Folgore, during the Exercise Amaranth Bereth 2025, at Valle Ugione Italian training area, Livorno, Italy, Apr. 16, 2025. The two units conduct a series of tactical field activities in order to improve interoperability capabilities between allied units. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)