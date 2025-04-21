Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YIGO, GUAM

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams 

    36th Wing

    Attendees and dogs pose for a group photo commemorating the Boonie Dog support agreement signing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 24, 2025. This ceremony was the first Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) with Andersen AFB and the Guam Department of Agriculture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 01:16
    Photo ID: 8993167
    VIRIN: 250424-F-SI550-1149
    Resolution: 5531x3118
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU
