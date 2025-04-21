Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees and dogs pose for a group photo commemorating the Boonie Dog support agreement signing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 24, 2025. This ceremony was the first Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) with Andersen AFB and the Guam Department of Agriculture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams)