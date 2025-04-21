Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio sign agreement documents during the Boonie Dog support agreement signing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 24, 2025. Andersen AFB will provide support to the Government of Guam’s Stray Dog Task Force that will help lessen the number of stray dogs on the island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams)