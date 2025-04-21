Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske pets Nimits at the Boonie Dog support agreement signing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 24, 2025. Nimits was one of the canine attendees for the Boonie Dog proclamation signing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adasha Williams)