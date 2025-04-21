Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250207-N-ML137-1003 MALESSO, Guam (Feb. 7, 2025) Guahan Sentinel Landscape partners conduct a site survey at the Guam Department of Agriculture Forestry and Soil Resources Division Quinene Road management site in Malesso, Feb. 7. The visit allowed the group, which included representatives from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Government of Guam, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and local community partners, to assess current conservation concerns and interventions to address threats to imperiled native habitats, agriculture, and local communities. The Guahan Sentinel Landscape designation represents a proactive, integrated approach to national security, community and installation resilience, and conservation. (Courtesy photo)