Landmark federal designation bolsters deterrence, enhances stability, security for Guam

Courtesy Photo | 250207-N-ML137-1002 MALESSO, Guam (Feb. 7, 2025) Guahan Sentinel Landscape partners conduct a site survey at the Guam Department of Agriculture Forestry and Soil Resources Division Quinene Road management site in Malesso, Feb. 7. The visit allowed the group, which included representatives from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Government of Guam, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and local community partners, to assess current conservation concerns and interventions to address threats to imperiled native habitats, agriculture, and local communities. The Guahan Sentinel Landscape designation represents a proactive, integrated approach to national security, community and installation resilience, and conservation. (Courtesy photo)

Following months of work and focused collaboration, representatives from Joint Region Marianas (JRM), Joint Task Force-Micronesia (JTF-M), the Government of Guam, and local and federal agencies, were formally notified of the Guahan Sentinel Landscape designation for Guam.



The Sentinel Landscapes Partnership Federal Coordination Committee (FCC) conferred the federal designation, as a result of multi-agency collaboration efforts intended to preserve strategic lands around military installations with the goal of strengthening military readiness through the responsible management of resources.



“This is a major win for team Guam and I could not be more proud of our leaders and partners,” JRM Commander U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore said. “The designation paves a clear path forward to meet our critical requirements in the responsible management of ecosystem resources while remaining laser-focused on our warfighting priorities, bolstering deterrence and strengthening military readiness.”



This designation represents a first for Guam and solidifies a robust partnership between the Department of Defense, the Department of Interior, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Government of Guam, and other local stakeholders, recognizing the vital link between the well-being of local and military communities, and sustained military operations in the region.



“The Guahan Sentinel Landscape designation reflects the power of partnership and the strength of our shared vision for Guam,” Governor Lou Leon Guerrero said. “It’s a testament to what we can achieve when we embrace the One Guam approach—balancing the need to protect our natural resources with our responsibility to defend our island and support national security. I want to thank Joint Region Marianas, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, and all our local and federal partners for their collaboration and commitment. Together, we’re proving that resilience, sustainability, and readiness go hand in hand.”



The Guahan Sentinel Landscape represents a proactive, integrated approach to national security, community and installation resilience, and conservation. The partnership directly addresses potential threats to Guam’s diverse ecosystems and native habitats in locations that enable specialized military training and support operational capabilities in the region. It proactively mitigates risks to training, infrastructure, and personnel by prioritizing prevention of further species loss and preservation of vital habitats – including critical areas for threatened and endangered species. It also addresses critical issues such as wildfires, water quality and quantity, and resilience to extreme weather events.



“This landmark achievement not only focuses on interagency collaboration, but it is also a strategic investment in the economic, environmental and social well-being of our island home,” JTF-M Commander U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman said. “It represents our holistic approach to mitigating risks and impacts through the integration of local knowledge and perspectives into best practices and sustainable resource management,” he said. “Ultimately, this demonstrates our unwavering commitment to national security as we endeavor to maintain a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”



With this designation, a multi-agency committee, including DoD, and local and federal partners, will convene a working group to establish priorities, define mutual goals and objectives, and discuss next steps.



“The Guahan Sentinel Landscape designation is key to advancing Indo-Pacific national security priorities,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environmental Management and Restoration Ronald Tickle. “Partnering to preserve land surrounding Andersen Air Force Base, Camp Blaz, and Naval Base Guam ensures the Department can conduct vital operations and realistic military training from the leading edge of the Indo-Pacific. This partnership not only safeguards the island’s unique ecosystems but also protects critical infrastructure that supports the lethality of our force and advances our defense capabilities.”



Founded in 2013 and codified in statute through the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (10 U.S.C §2693), the Sentinel Landscapes Partnership is a coalition of Federal agencies, state and local governments, and private organizations that support mutually beneficial land-use goals and military readiness across 19 landscapes. More information on the Sentinel Landscapes Partnership and its multifaceted benefits can be found at https://sentinellandscapes.org/.