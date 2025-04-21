Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guahan Sentinel Landscape partners conduct a site survey [Image 1 of 3]

    Guahan Sentinel Landscape partners conduct a site survey

    MALESSO, GUAM

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    250207-N-ML137-1001 MALESSO, Guam (Feb. 7, 2025) Guahan Sentinel Landscape partners conduct a site survey at the Guam Department of Agriculture Forestry and Soil Resources Division Quinene Road management site in Malesso, Feb. 7. The visit allowed the group, which included representatives from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Government of Guam, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and local community partners, to assess current conservation concerns and interventions to address threats to imperiled native habitats, agriculture, and local communities. The Guahan Sentinel Landscape designation represents a proactive, integrated approach to national security, community and installation resilience, and conservation. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 01:14
    Photo ID: 8993141
    VIRIN: 250425-N-ML137-1001
    Location: MALESSO, GU
    This work, Guahan Sentinel Landscape partners conduct a site survey [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD)
    Government of Guam (Gov Guam)
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS)
    Guam Department of Agriculture Forestry and Soil Resources Division (FSRD)

