Airmen assigned to the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, touch down at the Army Aviation Operations Facility, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands to prepare for assembly of communications equipment as part of joint exercise Operation Maverick’s Armistice, April 22, 2025. OMA is a VaANG led, multi-state, agile combat employment exercise designed to further refine the skills and abilities needed to creatively solve national security challenges in a complex global environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa B. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 20:30
|Photo ID:
|8992597
|VIRIN:
|250422-Z-CR066-6035
|Resolution:
|5476x4381
|Size:
|6.65 MB
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air National Guard members land in Virgin Islands as part of Operation Maverick's Armistice [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Johnisa Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.