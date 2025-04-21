Air National Guard members land in Virgin Islands as part of Operation Maverick's Armistice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Latoya White, 192nd Medical Group senior enlisted leader (right), discusses plans for operating in the U.S. Virgin Islands upon arrival, April 22, 2025, at the Army Aviation Operations Facility, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. OMA is a Virginia Air National Guard led, multi-state, agile combat employment exercise designed to further refine the skills and abilities needed to creatively solve national security challenges in a complex global environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa B. Jackson)