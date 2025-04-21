Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air National Guard members land in Virgin Islands as part of Operation Maverick's Armistice [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air National Guard members land in Virgin Islands as part of Operation Maverick's Armistice

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson 

    192nd Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, touch down at the Army Aviation Operations Facility, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands to prepare for assembly of communications equipment as part of joint exercise Operation Maverick’s Armistice, April 22, 2025. OMA is a VaANG led, multi-state, agile combat employment exercise designed to further refine the skills and abilities needed to creatively solve national security challenges in a complex global environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa B. Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 20:30
    Photo ID: 8992595
    VIRIN: 250422-Z-CR066-6005
    Resolution: 6880x5504
    Size: 10.25 MB
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard members land in Virgin Islands as part of Operation Maverick's Armistice [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Johnisa Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air National Guard members land in Virgin Islands as part of Operation Maverick's Armistice
    Air National Guard members land in Virgin Islands as part of Operation Maverick's Armistice
    Air National Guard members land in Virgin Islands as part of Operation Maverick's Armistice
    Air National Guard members land in Virgin Islands as part of Operation Maverick's Armistice

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F22 raptor
    readiness
    VaANG
    192nd Wing
    OMA2025
    2025 Mavericks Armistce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download