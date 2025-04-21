An F-22 Raptor aircraft pilot assigned to the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, flies alongside a KC-46A Pegasus aircraft from the 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, as part of a refueling mission over the Atlantic Ocean during Operation Maverick’s Armistice on April 23, 2025. OMA is a VaANG led, multi-state, agile combat employment exercise designed to further refine the skills and abilities needed to creatively solve national security challenges in a complex global environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 20:19
|Photo ID:
|8992560
|VIRIN:
|250423-Z-VZ366-1198
|Resolution:
|6486x4324
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
