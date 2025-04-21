Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 192nd Medical Group, Virginia Air National Guard, check their medical equipment inside the Virgin Island National Guard's Charles F. Blair Hanger at Henry E. Rohlson Airport, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, April 23, 2025. The airmen are participaing in Operation Maverick's Armistice, a VaANG led, multi-state, agile combat employment exercise designed to further refine the skills and abilities needed to creatively solve national security challenges in a complex global environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia)