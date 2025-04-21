Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Maverick's Armistice [Image 3 of 7]

    Operation Maverick's Armistice

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia 

    192nd Wing

    Airmen from the 192nd Medical Group, Virginia Air National Guard, check their medical equipment inside the Virgin Island National Guard's Charles F. Blair Hanger at Henry E. Rohlson Airport, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, April 23, 2025. The airmen are participaing in Operation Maverick's Armistice, a VaANG led, multi-state, agile combat employment exercise designed to further refine the skills and abilities needed to creatively solve national security challenges in a complex global environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 20:19
    Photo ID: 8992557
    VIRIN: 250423-Z-VZ366-1317
    Resolution: 6326x5061
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI
    Virginia AIr National Guard
    192nd WIng
    OMA2025
    2025 Mavericks Armistice
    192nd Med Group
    Virgin Island Nationall Guard

