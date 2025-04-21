Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the Virginia and Puerto Rico Air National Guard participate in Operation Maverick's Armistice at Henry E. Rohlson Airport, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, April 23, 2025. OMA is a VaANG led, multi-state, agile combat employment exercise designed to further refine the skills and abilities needed to creatively solve national security challenges in a complex global environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia)