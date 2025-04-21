Airmen from the Virginia and Puerto Rico Air National Guard participate in Operation Maverick's Armistice at Henry E. Rohlson Airport, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, April 23, 2025. OMA is a VaANG led, multi-state, agile combat employment exercise designed to further refine the skills and abilities needed to creatively solve national security challenges in a complex global environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 20:19
|Photo ID:
|8992555
|VIRIN:
|250423-Z-VZ366-1348
|Resolution:
|6671x4447
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Maverick's Armistice [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Jonathan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.