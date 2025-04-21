Hillsborough County Bar Association tours MacDill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christopher Ford, U.S. Central Command Chief of Administrative Law and Attorney Advisor, discusses tour details with members of the Hillsborough County Bar at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 11, 2025. As an active-duty attorney, Ford discussed the complex legal environment involved in navigating international affairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)