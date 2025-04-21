Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hillsborough County Bar Association tours MacDill AFB [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hillsborough County Bar Association tours MacDill AFB

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christopher Ford, U.S. Central Command Chief of Administrative Law and Attorney Advisor, discusses tour details with members of the Hillsborough County Bar at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 11, 2025. As an active-duty attorney, Ford discussed the complex legal environment involved in navigating international affairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 15:30
    Photo ID: 8991924
    VIRIN: 250411-F-IA158-1116
    Resolution: 8114x4564
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hillsborough County Bar Association tours MacDill AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hillsborough County Bar Association tours MacDill AFB
    Hillsborough County Bar Association tours MacDill AFB
    Hillsborough County Bar Association tours MacDill AFB
    Hillsborough County Bar Association tours MacDill AFB
    Hillsborough County Bar Association tours MacDill AFB
    Hillsborough County Bar Association tours MacDill AFB
    Hillsborough County Bar Association tours MacDill AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    KC-135
    MacDill
    law
    Air Force
    Attorney

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download