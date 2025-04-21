U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christopher Ford, U.S. Central Command Chief of Administrative Law and Attorney Advisor, discusses tour details with members of the Hillsborough County Bar at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 11, 2025. As an active-duty attorney, Ford discussed the complex legal environment involved in navigating international affairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 15:30
|Photo ID:
|8991924
|VIRIN:
|250411-F-IA158-1116
|Resolution:
|8114x4564
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hillsborough County Bar Association tours MacDill AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.