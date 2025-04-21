Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hillsborough County Bar Association tours MacDill AFB [Image 5 of 7]

    Hillsborough County Bar Association tours MacDill AFB

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the Hillsborough County Bar Association listen to closing remarks during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 11, 2025. The HCBA is one of the largest voluntary bar associations in Florida with a membership of close to 3,500 attorneys, judges and legal professionals. Members toured MacDill AFB to gain a better understanding of how to serve the approximately 20,000 service members, government civilians and contractors living within the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 15:30
    Photo ID: 8991922
    VIRIN: 250411-F-IA158-1131
    Resolution: 7698x5132
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    This work, Hillsborough County Bar Association tours MacDill AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    KC-135
    MacDill
    law
    Air Force
    Attorney

