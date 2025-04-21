Hillsborough County Bar Association tours MacDill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Hillsborough County Bar Association listen to closing remarks during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 11, 2025. The HCBA is one of the largest voluntary bar associations in Florida with a membership of close to 3,500 attorneys, judges and legal professionals. Members toured MacDill AFB to gain a better understanding of how to serve the approximately 20,000 service members, government civilians and contractors living within the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)