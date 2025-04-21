Hillsborough County Bar Association tours MacDill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christopher Ford, U.S. Central Command Chief of Administrative Law and Attorney Advisor, left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Tristan Briggs, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, right, and Hillsborough County Bar Association members pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 11, 2025. The HCBA is one of the largest voluntary bar associations in Florida with a membership of close to 3,500 attorneys, judges and legal professionals. Members toured MacDill AFB to gain a better understanding of how to serve the approximately 20,000 service members, government civilians and contractors living within the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)