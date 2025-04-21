Seymour Johnson AFB exchange reopens

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base exchange staff, cut a ribbon during an exchange reopening event at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, April 23, 2025. The facility received a new and improved layout to enhance customer flow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Lynn)