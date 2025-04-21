Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seymour Johnson AFB exchange reopens [Image 3 of 3]

    Seymour Johnson AFB exchange reopens

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base exchange staff, cut a ribbon during an exchange reopening event at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, April 23, 2025. The facility received a new and improved layout to enhance customer flow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Lynn)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 09:33
    Photo ID: 8991021
    VIRIN: 250423-F-LD599-1038
    Resolution: 6056x4037
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Seymour Johnson AFB exchange reopens [Image 3 of 3], by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AAFES

