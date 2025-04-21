Seymour Johnson AFB exchange reopens

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Todd Walker, 4th Mission Support Group commander, speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base shoppette at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, April 23, 2025. The renovations of the shoppette include new food options as well as an updated layout. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Lynn)