Seymour Johnson AFB exchange reopens

Thomas Kuttameroor, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Exchange general manager, speaks on the accomplishments of the Seymour Johnson AFB exchange staff during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, April 23, 2025. The ribbon cutting was held to commemorate the reopening of the base shoppette. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Lynn)