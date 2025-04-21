Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seymour Johnson AFB exchange reopens [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Seymour Johnson AFB exchange reopens

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Thomas Kuttameroor, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Exchange general manager, speaks on the accomplishments of the Seymour Johnson AFB exchange staff during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, April 23, 2025. The ribbon cutting was held to commemorate the reopening of the base shoppette. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Lynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 09:33
    Photo ID: 8991019
    VIRIN: 250423-F-LD599-1002
    Resolution: 3043x2434
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seymour Johnson AFB exchange reopens [Image 3 of 3], by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seymour Johnson AFB exchange reopens
    Seymour Johnson AFB exchange reopens
    Seymour Johnson AFB exchange reopens

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AAFES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download