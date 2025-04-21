Thomas Kuttameroor, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Exchange general manager, speaks on the accomplishments of the Seymour Johnson AFB exchange staff during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, April 23, 2025. The ribbon cutting was held to commemorate the reopening of the base shoppette. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 09:33
|Photo ID:
|8991019
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-LD599-1002
|Resolution:
|3043x2434
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seymour Johnson AFB exchange reopens [Image 3 of 3], by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.