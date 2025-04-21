Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Blitz 25: 2CR Soldiers conduct CBRN gas chamber confidence training [Image 6 of 6]

    Wolf Blitz 25: 2CR Soldiers conduct CBRN gas chamber confidence training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Nicole Igwe, a medical admin officer and a platoon leader for 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, checks Soldiers to make sure masks are correctly worn before participating in an M50 mask confidence training during Wolf Blitz 25 on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 23, 2025. The purpose of the training was to provide Soldiers with the skills to accomplish their mission in gas exposure environments and enhanced their ability to effectively respond to CS gas exposure, ensuring deployment readiness in contaminated environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Brent Lee)

    This work, Wolf Blitz 25: 2CR Soldiers conduct CBRN gas chamber confidence training [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

