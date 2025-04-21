Wolf Blitz 25: 2CR Soldiers conduct CBRN gas chamber confidence training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Iron Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment run to the CS gas exposure event during Wolf Blitz 25 on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 23, 2025. This training allows Soldiers to effectively respond to CS gas exposure while building confidence in their M50 protective mask and enhancing readiness in contaminated environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Brent Lee)