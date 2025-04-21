Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Blitz 25: 2CR Soldiers conduct CBRN gas chamber confidence training [Image 4 of 6]

    Wolf Blitz 25: 2CR Soldiers conduct CBRN gas chamber confidence training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Iron Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment ensure a proper mask fit before participating in an M50 mask confidence training during Wolf Blitz 25 on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 23, 2025. This training provides Soldiers the ability to effectively respond to CS gas exposure while building confidence in their M50 protective mask and enhancing readiness in contaminated environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Brent Lee)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 08:12
    VIRIN: 250423-A-NH796-1074
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    EUCOM
    Dragoons
    2CR
    VCorps
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

