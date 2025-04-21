Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Maegan Evanisko

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maegan Evanisko, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medical technician, cleans an exam chair at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2025. Her daily responsibilities support the medical readiness of active duty personnel by coordinating care, managing referrals, and ensuring service members are mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)