Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Maegan Evanisko

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maegan Evanisko, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medical technician, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2025. Evanisko was recognized as Mustang of the Week for her commitment to patient care and supporting the medical readiness of active duty personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)