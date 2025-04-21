Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Maegan Evanisko

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Maegan Evanisko

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maegan Evanisko, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medical technician, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2025. Evanisko was recognized as Mustang of the Week for her commitment to patient care and supporting the medical readiness of active duty personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    PACAF
    Aerospace Medical Technician
    Mustang of the Week
    Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    Osan Air Base 51st Fighter Wing

