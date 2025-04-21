Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Maegan Evanisko

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maegan Evanisko, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron aerospace medical technician, was recognized as Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2025.



As an aerospace medical technician Evanisko is responsible for providing medical care for active duty service members, ensuring they are medically ready to complete the mission. Evanisko is known around the 51st MDG for her outstanding character and commitment to the patients she cares for.

“She goes above and beyond for every patient,” said Maj. Alejandro Ayala, 51st OMRS flight commander. “She embodies our Air Force core values.”

Evanisko embodies those core values by caring for her patients on and off the clock. One day after the clinic was closed, Evanisko noticed that a patient who needs daily blood pressure checks while pregnant, hadn't been to the clinic in two days. She reached out to the patient and brought her into the clinic to check her vitals and ensure her blood pressure was stable.

“I noticed that she hadn’t come in and even though it was after hours, I told her to come in anyways” said Evanisko. “I had to make sure she was doing okay.”

Following that checkup, the service member came into the clinic feeling unwell and needing more medical attention off-base. Evanisko was able to bypass the two-day wait period and get her seen immediately. The service member received same-day treatment and medication after being released from Evanisko’s care, resolving her issues.

Ayala saw Evanisko treating her patient, and noticed her exemplary service to her patient even after the clinic was closed.

“She’s very compassionate,” said Ayala, “We’re so lucky to have someone like Staff Sgt. Evanisko.”

Evanisko exemplifies excellence and dedication, ensuring the well-being of Airmen by going above and beyond her daily duties as a medical technician. Congratulations to Evanisko, this week's MOTW recipient and a great asset to the 51st Fighter Wing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2025 Date Posted: 04.24.2025 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR