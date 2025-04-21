Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Blaz opens first chow hall [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Camp Blaz opens first chow hall

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the first Camp Blaz-owned chow hall on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 24, 2025. The food service Marines with MCB Camp Blaz and civilian workforce personnel played a key role in establishing the very first Camp Blaz-owned chow hall by developing the menu, setting hours of operation, and implementing procedures necessary for successful operations. This event marks a major milestone for Camp Blaz as one of the first of many completed facilities in the ongoing base development. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 01:59
    Photo ID: 8990656
    VIRIN: 250424-M-UG963-1126
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Blaz opens first chow hall [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Afton Smiley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Blaz opens first chow hall
    Camp Blaz opens first chow hall
    Camp Blaz opens first chow hall
    Camp Blaz opens first chow hall
    Camp Blaz opens first chow hall
    Camp Blaz opens first chow hall
    Camp Blaz opens first chow hall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz opens the first Marine Corps chow hall on Guam

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Chow Hall
    Food Service
    Marines
    Indo-Pacific
    MCB Camp Blaz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download