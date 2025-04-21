U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the first Camp Blaz-owned chow hall on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 24, 2025. The food service Marines with MCB Camp Blaz and civilian workforce personnel played a key role in establishing the very first Camp Blaz-owned chow hall by developing the menu, setting hours of operation, and implementing procedures necessary for successful operations. This event marks a major milestone for Camp Blaz as one of the first of many completed facilities in the ongoing base development. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 02:00
|Photo ID:
|8990655
|VIRIN:
|250424-M-UG963-1085
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Blaz opens first chow hall [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Afton Smiley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz opens the first Marine Corps chow hall on Guam
