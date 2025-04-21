Camp Blaz opens first chow hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the first Camp Blaz-owned chow hall on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 24, 2025. The food service Marines with MCB Camp Blaz and civilian workforce personnel played a key role in establishing the very first Camp Blaz-owned chow hall by developing the menu, setting hours of operation, and implementing procedures necessary for successful operations. This event marks a major milestone for Camp Blaz as one of the first of many completed facilities in the ongoing base development. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)